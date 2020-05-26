Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market will Generate Massive Revenue to $1,938 million by 2022 | Accurate Monitoring, Computational Diagnostics, Intranerve, Inomed Medizintechnik

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market to 2022 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Source Type (Insourced Monitoring and Outsourced Monitoring), and End User (Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Center)

The U.S. intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market generated $1,239 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $1,938 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022. Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) or intraoperative neuromonitoring is a technique to reduce the risk of neurological deficits after surgical procedures that involve the nervous system. IONM utilizes recordings of electrical potentials from the nervous system during surgical procedures. Neuromonitoring is useful because it offers an opportunity to detect injuries before they become severe. Therefore, with the introduction of IONM, the risk of debilitating deficits, such as muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, and other loss of normal body functions, is reduced.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accurate Monitoring, LLC., Computational Diagnostics, Inc., Intranerve, LLC., Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Moberg Research, Inc. (DAYONE MEDICAL, LLC.), Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nuvasive, Inc., Specialtycare

The U.S. IONM market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the aging population, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in applications of IONM in different surgeries, and rise in risk management through IONM during complex surgeries. Furthermore, stringent regulations for IONM procedures and easy availability of technologically advanced IONM systems & accessories fuel the market growth.

The U.S. IONM market is studied based on product & service, source type, application, modality, end user, and state. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into system, accessory, and service. On the basis of source type, the market is bifurcated into insourced monitoring and outsourced monitoring.

