Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market by Technology (Touch-Based and Touchless), Product (Sanitary Equipment, Touchless Biometric) – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market.

The Gesture Recognition Market is projected to reach USD 32.3 Billion in 2025 from USD 9.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.0%.

Top Companies profiled in the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market:

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV (Belgium)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

OmniVision Technologies Inc. (US)

IrisGuard (UK)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

GestureTek (Canada)

pmd technologies ag (Germany)

Touch-based gesture technologies allow a user to make certain gestures by touching a device itself or through a controller connected to the device. Such touch/device-based gestures can be seen in most of the smartphones available in the market—touchpad or a touch screen. The basic components involved in touch-based gesture recognition is a touchpad or touch screen.

Sensors are devices that enable an electronic device to communicate with their surroundings. Two types of sensors are majorly being used in touchless sensing devices, namely, infrared sensors and capacitive sensors. Infrared sensors are capable of emitting and receiving waves in the form of heat. In the infrared spectrum, all objects emit some thermal radiations; these thermal radiations are not visible to a human eye but can be detected by an infrared sensor that will interpret thermal radiation.

