Geotextile Fabrics Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2028

Introduced in 1958, Geotextile fabrics are one of the most commonly utilized synthetic fibers nowadays and are engineered to provide the cost effective solution to meet the specific requirements. Geotextile fabrics are planar in texture, and permeable in nature which are mainly used in the drains, construction of roads, land reclamation and various other civil engineering applications.

Woven geotextile fabrics are primarily designed for the applications where stability, higher strength and performance is necessary. These high strength fabrics are produced form virgin fibre polypropylene, which gives the better mechanical properties for heavy construction projects. It is one of the most commonly utilized geotextile for ground stabilization, road stabilization and aggregate separation.

Geotextile fabrics are manufactured with the help of synthetic materials. Generally, there are three types of geotextile fabrics are commercially available in the market which include woven, non-woven and knitted. All types of geotextile fabrics are primarily made from the polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene and natural fibres. Further, based on the weightage various types of geotextile fabrics are available which include medium weight, light weight and heavy weight.

Global Geotextile Fabrics Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Geotextile Fabrics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application and end-use

Based on the product type, the global geotextile fabrics market can be segmented into

Woven Geotextiles

Nonwoven Geotextiles

Others (Knitted, etc.)

Based on the material type, the global geotextile fabrics market can be segmented into

Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, etc.)

Polypropylene

Polyester

Natural Fibre

Others

Based on the application, the global geotextile fabrics market can be segmented into

Separation

Drainage & Filtration

Soil Reinforcement

Containment

Based on the end-use, the global geotextile fabrics market can be segmented into

Roads (Paved & Unpaved)

Landfill & Erosion Control

Retaining Walls

Waterworks and Water Treatment

Railways

Others

Global Geotextile Fabrics Market: Dynamics

Growing urbanization in subcontinents of Africa & Asia is one of the prime factor influencing the residential and civil construction in the regions. Urbanization in various African countries like Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda has grown nearly 5% per annum, however in India and China has increased at an average of 2-3% during the last 5 years. Demand for the geotextile fabrics is primarily driven by the increasing infrastructure spending in the respective countries and the penetration of technologies in the region. Rising expenditure on infrastructure development and its maintenance is expected to thrive the growth of the global geotextile fabrics market.

One of the key trend identified in the global geotextile fabrics market include that the manufacturers are establishing direct contacts with installers and civil contractors avoiding intermediate channels and increasing their profit margins.

Global Geotextile Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global geotextile fabrics market is expected to be dominate by Asia-Pacific region and is further anticipated to grow at significant rate over the forecast period due to the high construction growth in the India and China. Construction growth in the region is mainly propelled by major construction projects in India, China, ASEAN Countries and Australia. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be followed by North America and Western Europe in the global geotextile fabrics market. Latin America and MEA are anticipated to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Geotextile Fabrics Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Geotextile Fabrics market include

Prominent players involved in the global geotextile fabrics market are found to be involved in the production capacity expansion activities to develop their market presence in the countries witnessing high infrastructure growth.

