Forklift Truck Market 2020 by Key Vendors: Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; Komatsu Ltd.; MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. and Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp. & Exp. Co.,Ltd.

Forklift Truck Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 45.84 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 82.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Forklift trucks are automotive vehicles that are used to lift various heavy-weight goods and products over a short distance. These vehicles majorly find their use in various material handling services where there is a need to protect the goods and products and transfer them from one place to another in an industrial environment.

KION GROUP AG;

CLARK;

EP Equipment, CO.,LTD;

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION;

Jungheinrich AG;

Crown Equipment Corporation;

DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP.;

Hangcha;

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,;

Most Important Types of Forklift Truck By Product Type Covered in this Report are:

Warehouse

Counterbalance

Most Important Types of Forklift Truck By Technology Type Covered in this Report are:

IC Engine

Electric Power

Most Important Types of Forklift Truck By Class Covered in this Report are

Class I

Class II

Class III

Class IV

Class V

Most Important Types of Forklift Truck By End-User Covered in this Report are

Logistics

Automotive

Retail & Wholesale

Food & Beverages

Others

Geographical Insights:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Competitive Analysis: Forklift Truck Market

Global forklift truck market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of forklift truck market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Forklift Truck Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

KION GROUP AG; CLARK; EP Equipment, CO.,LTD; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Jungheinrich AG; Crown Equipment Corporation; DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP.; Hangcha; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; Komatsu Ltd.; MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD. and Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp. & Exp. Co.,Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Forklift Truck Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Forklift Truck Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Forklift Truck Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Forklift Truck Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Forklift Truck Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Forklift Truck Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Forklift Truck Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Forklift Truck Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

