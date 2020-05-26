Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market to Set Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Key Players like AbsolutData Holdings, Inc., Adobe Inc, Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Manthan Software Services

The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing competition among businesses and emerging small and medium-sized retail stores. Moreover, customer behavior shopping patterns play a key role in optimizing sales strategy. This factor is further promoting the growth of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market. On the other hand, lack of awareness among potential customers is likely to discourage the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, AI and machine learning technologies offer promising growth prospects for the vendors in the coming years.

Leading Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market Players:

AbsolutData Holdings, Inc., Adobe Inc, Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Mixpanel, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAS Institute Inc

The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail is gaining traction with changing shopping habits of consumers and increasing penetration of analytics in the daily use sector. The insights from analytics allow retailers and e-commerce businesses to push their discounted products and offers to customers at different stages of buying. The high growth of e-commerce in the developing countries creates a favorable landscape for the vendors of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market in the future.

The “Global Customer Analytics In E-commerce And Consumer Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, and geography. The global customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

