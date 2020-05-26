Covid-19 Impact On Global Dystonia Drug Market 2020 : Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Swot Analysis By Top Key Players And Forecast Report To 2026 Research Report || DBMR Updates

The chapter of global growth trends of this Dystonia Drug Market business report includes industry tendencies, the growth proportion of major producers, and production analysis while studying market size by application. It covers market consumption analysis by application and studies market size by type, analysis of value, product utility, market percentage & production market share by type. Analysis of profiles of manufacturers or commanding players of the global market is performed based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Market value chain and sales channel analysis of this market document includes details of customer, distributor, market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Global dystonia drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of neurological and metabolic disorders, development of newer technologies and vulnerable dystonia disease patients are the key factors enhancing the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dystonia drug market are Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Merck & Co, Aspen Holdings, China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ipsen Pharma, Revance Therapeutics, Inc, Merz Pharma, US WorldMeds, LLC, Medytox, Allergan, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Eisai Co., Ltd and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Dystonia Drug Market

Dystonia is neurological movement disorder characterized by involuntary uncontrollable muscle contraction that results in slow repetitive movements or irregular postures. The irregular contraction causes muscles to twist involuntarily and affect different parts of the body. The person with dystonia may experience dragging leg, cramps in the foot, involuntary pulling of muscles of neck, uncontrollable blinking and difficulties in speech.

According to The Dystonia Society 2016, it was estimated over 70,000 patients were diagnosed dystonia in the United Kingdom. Growing number of incidence cases, accelerating demand of novel therapies and uses of drugs used in treatment of metabolic disorders are the key drivers for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Dystonia Drug Market

Dystonia Drug Market : By Therapy Type

Physical therapy

Speech therapy

Sensory manoeuvres

Dystonia Drug Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Dystonia Drug Market : By Mechanism of Class Type

Anticholinergic

Benzodiazepines

Dopaminergic Agents

Others

Dystonia Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Dystonia Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Dystonia Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Dystonia Drug Market

In November 2017, Revance Therapeutics, Inc has received Orphan Drug designation from the US FDA for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002) for the treatment of cervical dystonia. If approved, it will be the potential commercial milestone for Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc has received Orphan Drug designation from the US FDA for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002) for the treatment of cervical dystonia. If approved, it will be the potential commercial milestone for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. In March 2017, Ipsen Pharma received approval in Canada from the Health Canada for Dysport therapeutic (abobotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of cervical dystonia as well as for adult upper limb spasticity. This approval makes new treatment option available to patients with cervical dystonia in need throughout the Canada

Dystonia Drug Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of dystonia disorders worldwide

Rising awareness about dystonia therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving dystonia therapeutics market

Dystonia Drug Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about dystonia in some developing countries

Competitive Analysis: Global Dystonia Drug Market

Global dystonia drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dystonia drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

