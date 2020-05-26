Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Accenture, Oracle, AWS

https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-f4ec726de2b0d733d77d181da08003f9

The report provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of the Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) market including trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) is an offering that allows customers to leverage cloud-based solutions to build, host and use their own blockchain apps, smart contracts and functions on the blockchain while the cloud-based service provider manages all the necessary tasks and activities to keep the infrastructure agile and operational. It is an interesting development in the blockchain ecosystem that is indirectly aiding the blockchain adoption across businesses. It is based on, and works similar to, the concept of Software As A Service (SaaS) model.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market: Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Accenture, Oracle, AWS, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC, Baidu, Huawei, HPE and others.

Global Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Tools

Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Regional Analysis For Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Blockchain As A Service (BaaS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

