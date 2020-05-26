Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The report titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In the Education market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals.

The increasing adoption of AI technology for various applications in the education sector and growing need for multilingual translators integrated with AI technology are expected to drive the growth of the AI in the education market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market: Google, IBM, Pearson, Microsoft, AWS, Nuance, Cognizant, Metacog, Quantum Adaptive Learning, Querium, Third Space Learning, Aleks, Blackboard, BridgeU, Carnegie Learning, Century, Cognii, DreamBox Learning, Elemental Path and others.

This report segments the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In the Education Market on the basis of Types are:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

On the basis of Application , the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market is segmented into:

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

