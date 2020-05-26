Aluminium Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Aluminium Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the aluminium nitride ceramic substrates market include Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp., Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, MTI Corp., LEATEC Fine Ceramics, Surmet. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market for AIN substrates will continue to grow forward since they are considered a critical material in current and future developments in the field of electronics, optics, lighting and renewable energy production. The market will see a rapid growth globally since it is considered a well suited technical ceramic material due to its excellent electrical insulation properties and high thermal conductivity. The key drivers of this market are constant technological developments, advancements and augmented applications. Increasing demand for compact microelectronics solutions will boost the market growth. COVID-19 pandemic will have a minor impact on market growth since the demand for technically sound solutions like AIN will continue to be stable. The major factors affecting the market growth are high procurement costs and the cost of raw materials.

Market Segmentation

By Type

High Thermal Conductivity Substrate

Regular Substrate

Others

By Application

Power Module

Heat Sinks

LED

Wireless Modules

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for aluminium nitride ceramic substrates market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

