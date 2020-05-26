After Sun Care Products Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the After Sun Care Products market.

Global After Sun Care Products Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global after sun care products market report has been segmented as per product type, end-user, source, distribution channel, and region.

Global After Sun Care Products Market: Overview

After sun care products are mainly used after excessive sun exposure to provide multiple benefits such as cooling, hydrating, soothing and moisturizing.

Global After Sun Care Products Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumer consciousness about skin protection from excessive sunlight among individuals is a key factor expected to fuel growth of the global after sun care products market. In addition, wide availability of after sun care products such as gel, cream, lotion, powder, and spray across the globe is another factor expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

In addition, growing awareness about post UV exposure products and sun care products among individuals is a key factor expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, rising concerns about safe, healthy, convenient, and effective skin care products among individuals resulting in increasing demand for after sun care products are some other factors expected to boost the growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing skin care product penetration across the globe and rising awareness about various side effects of excessive sun exposure such as skin-tanning, sunburn, skin cancer, and early aging are some key factors expected to propel growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Increasing trend for natural and organic skin care products that contains natural components such as fruit extracts, aloe vera leaf juice, coconut oil, green tea extracts, and others are resulting in increasing demand for after sun care products and fueling growth of the target market.

However, factor expected to hamper growth of the global after sun care products market include, availability of substitute products such as sunscreen and sun protection lotion across the globe.

Global After Sun Care Products Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type, lotion segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to increasing demand for after sun care lotion among consumers due to multiple benefits of sun care lotion such as cooling effects, moisturizing, hydration, and soothing.

Growing preference for various sun care products among female population is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the female segment among end user segments. High awareness about various skin problems such as tanning, aging, wrinkles, and dry skin among women is another factor supporting growth of the female segment in the global market.

Global After Sun Care Products Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe is account for highest revenue share in the global market followed by market in North America, owing to rising skin concerns and increasing demand for after sun care products among individuals in the countries such as Germany, France, US, and Canada in these regions. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth in the global market, owing to rising awareness about the natural and organic sun care products among individuals and increasing disposable income of individuals in various countries in this region. Market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is expected to witness average growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the multiple benefit of after sun care products among female population in countries in these regions.

Global After Sun Care Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Powder

Lotion

Creams

Cleansers and Foaming

Others (Gel and Scrub, Spray, and Essential Oils

Segmentation by end user:

Male

Female

Segmentation by source:

Natural

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online/E-commerce

Drug Stores

