24.6% Growth Rate for Quantum Dot Market by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Global Quantum Dot Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.5 Billion in 2020 to US$ 10.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.6%.

Top Companies profiled in the Quantum Dot Market:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Nanosys (US)

Nanoco Group (UK)

NN-Labs (US)

Ocean NanoTech (US)

Quantum Materials (US)

OSRAM Licht (Germany)

Avantama (Switzerland)

Navillum Nanotechnologies (US)

Crystalplex Corporation (US)

RANOVUS (Canada)

Innolume (Germany)

QUANTUM SOLUTIONS (Saudi Arabia)

NanoPhotonica (US)

UbiQD (Mexico)

Fraunhofer IAP (Germany)

TCL (China)

VIZIO (US)

Hisense (US)

QD Lasers (Japan)

Quantum dot manufacturers are striving to offer the best quality displays in the market. QLEDs have a narrow spectrum, high stability, which allows a considerable cost reduction; therefore, they are attractive for industrial manufacturers. With many advantages, quantum dot displays are considered as the next-generation display technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1. Study Objectives

1.2. Definition

1.3. Study Scope

1.3.1. Markets Covered

1.3.2. Years Considered

1.4. Currency

1.5. Limitations

1.6. Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.1.1. Secondary Data

2.1.1.1. Key data from Secondary sources

2.1.2. Primary Data

2.1.2.1. Key data from Primary sources

2.1.2.2. Breakdown of primaries

2.2. Market size estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

6 Industry Trends

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Value Chain Analysis

6.3. Key Industry Trends

7 Quantum Dots Processing Techniques

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Colloidal Synthesis

7.3. Fabrication

7.3.1. Lithography

7.3.1.1. Electron beam Lithography

7.3.1.2. Soft Lithography

7.3.1.3. Stencil Lithography

7.3.1.4. Nanolithography

7.3.1.5. Photopatternable arrays

7.4. Bio-molecular self-assembly

7.5. Viral Assembly

7.6. Electrochemical Assembly

7.7. Bulk Manufacturing

8 Quantum Dots Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. QD Display

8.2.1. Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QCEF)

8.2.2. Quantum Dot Color Filter (QDCF)

8.2.3. True Quantum Dot

8.3. QD Medical Devices

8.4. QD Solar Cells

8.5. QD Laser

8.6. QD Photodetectors/QD Sensors

8.7. QD Lighting(LED)

8.8. Batteries and Energy Storage

8.9. Transistor

8.10. Others (QD Chips)

…and More

