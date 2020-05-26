20.64% Growth Rate for Edge AI Hardware Market by 2024 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

According to Market Study Report, Edge AI Hardware Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Edge AI Hardware Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Edge AI Hardware Market.

The Edge AI Hardware Market is expected to register a shipment of 610 Million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1559.3 Million units by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2097905

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Edge AI Hardware Market:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Huawei

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Apple

Microsoft

Micron Technology

Xilinx

ARM

Alphabet

Mediatek

Applied Brain Research

Horizon Robotics

Cadence

Ceva

Imagination Technologies

Synopsys Inc

Hailo

Securerf Corporation

The battery energy storage system market for flow batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The redox, hybrid, and membrane-less batteries are the different classes of flow batteries. A new generation of redox (i.e., reduction–oxidation) flow batteries in battery energy storage system are much better suited for medium- and large-scale applications where heavy use, long-term cycling, durability, and safety are paramount.

ASIC offers high speed as it is dedicated to performing one particular application only. ASIC offers a user-specific customized solution. An ASIC is dedicated to performing fixed operations extremely fast as the entire chip’s logic area is dedicated to a set of narrow functions. Visual processing unit (VPU) is a class of processors that accelerates machine vision tasks.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2097905

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3.2 Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Demand-Side Analysis

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Edge AI Hardware Market

4.2 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Device

4.3 Edge AI Hardware Market for Robots, By Type

4.4 Edge AI Hardware Market for Surveillance Camera, By End-User Industry and Region

4.5 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Low Latency and Real-Time Processing on Edge Devices

5.2.1.2 Emergence of AI Coprocessors for Edge Computing

5.2.1.3 Reduction in Data Storage and Operations Cost

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited On-Device Training

5.2.2.2 Limited Number of AI Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Edge Computing in Iot

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Power Consumption and Size Constraint

…and More

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2097905