WAN Optimization Market: Know About Technology Advancements by 2020-2025 with Cisco, Riverbed, Citrix, Infovista, Silver Peak, Array Networks, Aryaka, Circadence, Fat Pipe and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “WAN Optimization Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 152 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The WAN Optimization Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the WAN Optimization Market:

Cisco (US)

Riverbed (US)

Citrix (US)

Infovista (UK)

Silver Peak (US)

Array Networks (US)

Aryaka (US)

Circadence (US)

Fat Pipe (US)

Nuage Networks(US)

Oracle (US)

Huawei(China)

Wanos (South Africa)

Equinix (US)

Exinda (US)

F5 (US)

Aruba (US)

VMware(US)

Large enterprises are organizations with the employee strength of more than 1,000 employees and annual revenue higher than USD one billion. These organizations need the expertise of IT staff to manage specific applications and IT infrastructure due to the large amount of data they generate. They always focus on the adoption of those industry solutions that can help them in increasing their operational efficiency.

The cloud deployment model is gaining traction in the market due to its several advantages, such as cost-savings for additional hardware and software, and scalability, over the on-premises deployment model. In the cloud deployment method, vendors such as Aryaka Networks offers WAN optimization as a cloud-based service. One of the other important advantages of WAN optimization-as-a-service is that enterprises can customize solutions according to their requirements, whenever new applications are installed.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level – 48%, Directors – 28%, and Others – 24%

By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 23%, and RoW– 14%

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.5.1 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Market

4.2 Wan Optimization Market In Asia Pacific, By Component And Country

4.3 Major Countries

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need To Ensure Users’ Quality Of Experience And Productivity

5.2.1.2 Rising Number Of Data Centers And Branch Offices

5.2.1.3 Rise Of Cloud-Based Wan Optimization Solution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Latency Of Network For Video Content And Voip

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Wan Optimization For Cloud Technology

5.2.3.2 Hybrid Wan Solution For Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital And Operational Expenditure For Wan Optimization Solution

5.2.4.2 Availability Of Low-Cost Bandwidth

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Ctc Technologies

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Cisco

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Riverbed

5.3.4 Use Case 4: Infovista

5.3.5 Use Case 5: Infovista

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Business

5.5.1 Enterprise Network-Traffic-Patterns Is Impacted By The Covid-19 Pandemic

5.5.2 Awareness About Proper Disaster Recovery Plan

