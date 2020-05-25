Virtualization Security Market worth Observing Strong Growth by 2027 Centrify Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., HYTRUST

Virtualization security addresses the security issues faced by components of a virtualization environment and methods through which it can be mitigated or prevented. It is the collective measures, procedures, and processes that ensure the protection of a virtualization infrastructure or environment. The increasing adoption of virtual applications across enterprises and emerging IoT and BYOD trends create a positive outlook for the industry players operating in the virtualization security market.

Leading Virtualization Security Market Players:

Centrify Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., HYTRUST, INC., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, VMware, Inc

The virtualization security market is anticipated to flourish on account of increasing data security concerns and rising incidences of cyber-attacks during the forecast period. Additionally, stringent regulatory and compliance requirements are further expected to boost market growth. However, a dearth of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the virtualization security market. On the other hand, demand from small and medium enterprises is likely to open a plethora of opportunities for the virtualization security market in the coming years.

The “Global Virtualization Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtualization security market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise, deployment, vertical, and geography. The global virtualization security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtualization security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

