Thin Wall Packaging Market 2020 To Register Impressive growth | Amcor Limited, Reynolds, Berry Global Inc., RPC Group Plc, others

Global thin wall packaging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 42.58 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 60.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising preference of easy to use food products and the consequent demand of lightweight consumer friendly methods of packaging.

The Thin Wall Packaging Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Thin Wall Packaging market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Amcor Limited, Reynolds, Berry Global Inc., RPC Group Plc, Silgan Holdings Inc., PACCOR, Ilip s.r.l., MOLD-TEK, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, DOUBLE H PLASTICS INC., OmniformGroup, Takween Advanced Industries, Sanpac, Uniplast Knauer GmbH & Co KG, Sunrise Plastics, Dampack, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Sem Plastik, ACMEPAK PLASTIC PACKAGING LTD., Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd., and Færch Plast A/S.

Thin Wall Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment By Product Type (Tubs, Cups, Jars, Trays, Pots, Clamshells, Lids), Production Process (Thermoforming, Injection Molding), Material (PP, PE, PET, PS, PVC), Application (Food & Beverages, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Thin wall packaging can be defined as a type of packaging product that utilizes plastics that are thin & lightweight which makes the production of these products time saving and cost efficient. Higher cost efficiency is achieved by utilization of resources at a better rate of production and therefore costing of the product is reduced. This type of packaging is employed in a number of industry verticals, majorly from the food & beverage market.

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for food & beverage industry due to the rising adoption & preference of easy-to consume foods is also expected to drive the market growth

High demand for lightweight and consumer friendly packaging solutions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of stringent regulations set by the authorities regarding the usage of plastics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Concerns regarding the environment and recycling of materials is also expected to restrain the market growth

At the Last, Thin Wall Packaging industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

