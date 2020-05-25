Spa and Salon Software Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2020-2024

Spa and salon management software is a web-based solution that aids spa and salon businesses manage their daily business operations. The system automates a range of tasks including appointment booking and scheduling, appointment confirmations, customer interactions, inventory tracking, staff management, secure storage of data, and implementation of marketing campaigns.

Spa and Salon Software Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) this market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global spa and salon software market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.11% over the forecast period.

With the rising demand for healthy and standard lifestyles, people are looking for services which can relieve stress from the busy lifestyle. Consequently, the spa and salon market is gaining traction, which in turn is increasing the demand for spa and salon. Further, aiding them to invest in the spa and salon management software to streamline their business activities. This software manages the business efficiently, add value to their business and allows businesses to manage customer efficiently and grow exponentially.

Market ByTop Leading Players-

MindBody, Inc., DaySmart Software, Springer-Miller Systems, Zenoti, Waffor, Salonist.io, Vagaro, Inc., Simple Spa, Pxier

Market Overview

– Major factors such as effective client management, employee management, effective promotional and marketing activities, organize client appointments and bookings, planning and control, resource management, automation are driving the growth of the market.

– For instance, a salon can make use of salon software to manage appointments, accommodate requests for new ones, manage postponed appointments, and reschedule existing ones to make their business more efficient and profitable.

– However, the initial setup cost involved with the software includes installation and training costs which are usually high, restricting the growth in small and medium businesses. Further, the interoperability issue is expected to arise while using the software to automate the processes completely.

Key Market Trends

Cloud-Based Software to Gain Maximum Market Traction

– Cloud-based software allows a business to set up a virtual office which offers the flexibility of connecting the business anywhere, at any given time. According to a study conducted by the International Data Group in 2018, 73% of organizations have at least one application, or a portion of their computing infrastructure already in the cloud, while 17% plan to do so within the next 12 months.

– With the gradual shift towards beauty and wellness products owing to the increasing trend of a healthy lifestyle, salon and spa businesses are also growing substantially. Hence the need to efficiently collaborate the business is increasing. Adoption of cloud solutions is expected the business to communicate and share more easily across different locations apart from the traditional methods.

– Factors such as reduced IT costs, increased flexibility, instant data accessibility and recovery, and business continuity in case of a crisis minimizing the downtime and loss of productivity are driving the adoption of cloud solutions.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, recently acquired Bowtie, an automated AI-driven virtual receptionist solution for appointment-based businesses. Bowtie automatically books clients, answers questions and enables live chat over SMS and web.

– May 2019 – Zenoti, the leading enterprise cloud platform for the beauty and wellness industry, recently announced that it has closed a USD 50 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Accel.

