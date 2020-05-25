Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Enormous Growth Insights By 2025| Berry Global Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Macfarlane Group PLC, others

The Latest survey report on Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. This report is a wonderful guide to achieve an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, customer inclinations, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, future trends, customer preferences, and customer behavior.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Berry Global Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Macfarlane Group PLC, CCL Industries Inc., Fort Dearborn Company, Huhtamaki Global, Cenveo Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, The Dow Chemical Company, Hammer Packaging, Corp. and International Paper.

The Global Shrink Sleeve & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 10 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 15.64 billion by 2025. Due to the rapid urbanization in all over the world and the preference of switching to packed foods, is increasing the demand for Shrink Sleeve & Stretch Sleeve Labels, as it is widely used in the packaging industry.

Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Stretch, Shrink),

Polymer Film (PVC, PET-G, OPS, PLA, PE),

Application (Beverages, Food, Personal care, Health care, Others),

Printing Technology (Gravure, Flexography, Digital),

Ink (Water based, Solvent based, UV),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Shrink Sleeve & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market

Sleeve Labels are packaging labels to be used in packaging of food and beverages, to increase their aesthetic appeal and increase the information about the packaged product. The labels are used to inform the consumer about the product, it’s branding thus increasing its popularity and make the product more appealing.

The labels market is experiencing a surge of growth due to the high demand of packaged items, caused by the increase in purchasing power of the world. This rise in demand for packaged items is one of the major factors behind the growth of the labels market.

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Factors like brand appeal, informative packaging are the major factors for the growth of the industry

Increased demand for packed food has increased the demand for the sleeve labels and therefore, is the factor behind the growth of the industry

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes, eco-friendly and bio-degradable labels are halting the progress of the market

Increasing government regulations regarding the eco-friendly manufacturing are making the manufacturers to shift to cheaper alternatives like self-adhesive labels, pressure sensitive labels etc.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

