Port Equipment Market Outlook 2025: Growth Factors, Latest Trend and Regional Analysis

Ever-expanding maritime trade activities on account of marine being the cheapest mode of container transportation will drive port equipment market share over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, the increasing number of port expansion and modernization projects to comply with the rising trade activities will also foster market growth.

Rapid increase in cargo traffic over last decade will augment the industry size over the predicted timeframe. Some of the top trends that will positively influence port equipment market outlook are elaborated underneath.

The international maritime industry is a major driver of the global economy, as it is responsible to carry around 90% of global trade shipments. The industry facilitates intercontinental trade, bulk transport of raw materials and import/export of manufactured goods and food supplies between the nations. The water way transportation will continue to expand owing to the benefit of competitive freight costs, further strengthening the industry prospects.

The Asia Pacific leads the global shipbuilding industry owing to the presence of major shipbuilding countries like China and South Korea. The high availability of shipbuilding infrastructure along with favoring government policies will augment shipbuilding industry in the region. Currently, South Korea enjoys highest ship building orders followed by China due to the presence of biggies like Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

Factors like digitalization, e-commerce and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are equally expected to foster the maritime industry growth. Growing e-commerce complemented by the digitalization of maritime transport will provide a boost to the seaborne trade volumes. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious plan to restructure the global trade infrastructure will also fuel the shipping and maritime trade. According to UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), the international maritime trade will rise over 3.5% annually from 2018 to 2023. The ever-expansion of maritime industry will create requirements to modernize the existing port infrastructure and develop new ports. Such aspects will further create new opportunities to deploy port equipment, thus helping to drive port equipment market.

Majority of ports across the world are witnessing an upsurge in cargo volumes, which will require advanced cargo equipment for efficient operations. This may lead to increasing adoption of automated technologies like automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated stacking cranes (ASCs). This type of port equipment offers enhanced capabilities for automated cargo movement, further cutting down the loading and unloading time at the dock yard.

The rise in cargo volume at sea ports has been helping countries to strengthen their economy with more trading opportunities. For instance, New Zealand’s Centre Port gained high profit in 2018-19 as compare to the year 2017-18 mainly due to surge in cargo volume. The vehicle volumes had hit a new high of 28,099 units along with a record of handling one million tons of petroleum in successive years.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5 Port equipment Market, By Application

5.1 Global port equipment industry share by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Ship Handling

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

5.3 Container Handling

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

5.4 Bulk Handling

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

5.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

5.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Port Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Global port equipment industry share by type, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Diesel

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

6.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

6.3 Electric

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

6.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

6.4 Hybrid

6.4.1 Port equipment market estimates and forecast from hybrid, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

6.4.2 Port equipment market estimates & forecast from hybrid, by region, 2013-2025 (Units) (USD Million)

