Oncology Drugs Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

Top Companies in the Global Oncology Drugs Market

Roche, HENGRUI, AstraZeneca, QILU, Sanofi, HANSOH, LUYE, Novartis, GuiZhou YiBai, Lunan, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

The global Oncology Drugs Market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Market Overview:

Oncology drugs or anti-cancer drugs or anti-neoplastic drugs are agents that can be used alone or in combination to control or destroy neoplastic cells. These agents can be either systemic or targeted. In systemic, the drug spreads throughout the body, whereas in targeted, the drug or substance identifies the specific location causing less harm to the growth of neighboring healthy cells. The oncology drugs market, by applications, is segmented into breast cancer, blood cancer, prostate cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, and others.

Market Insights:

The incidence of cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally due to unhealthy food habits, changing lifestyles, and increasing consumption of tobacco-related products. According to the estimation of the National Cancer Institute, in the US, around 1.6 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed and 595,690 people died due to cancer in 2016. Nearly 60% of new cancer cases are from Africa, Asia, Central, and South American countries and almost 70% of cancer deaths are from these regions. The Indian Council for Medical Research estimated around 1.4 million new cancer cases in 2016, which is expected to rise to 1.7 million cases by 2020.

North America was the largest region in the oncology drugs market in 2017, accounting for a 31% market share. North America has the highest GDP that allows it to afford the latest and patented oncology medicines which are comparatively higher or difficult to access when compared with other regions.

North America has a higher number of cancer patients. In 2012, approximately 1.8 million new cases were registered across North America. This can be considered as a major factor attributing to North America’s highest oncology drugs market share. The Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 25% market share. The Middle East was the smallest region accounting for 4% market share.

The Oncology Drugs market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Oncology Drugs Market on the basis of Types are

Antimetabolite, Alkaloid drugs, Hormone, Targeted drug, Platinum-based drugs, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Oncology Drugs Market is Segmented into

Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Respiratory/Lung Cancer, Others

Regions Are covered By Oncology Drugs Market Report 2020 To 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

