Microcarrier Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Top Companies in the Global Microcarrier Market

each company:, Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare, Corning, Sartorius, Danaher, Merck, Becton, Dickinson, Eppendorf, Hi-Media Laboratories, Lonza Group, among others.

The global Microcarrier Market to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

The microcarrier market is majorly driven by factors such as rising demand for cell-based vaccines and therapeutics, the rapid growth of biologics and biosimilar industry, and increasing R&D and availability of funding for cell therapy research.

Nearly a quarter of the current biologic pipeline is targeting the indications, which are small-molecule dominated and have a large patient pool. This represents the trend of biologics entering non-traditional biologic disease areas, which could benefit from the increased therapeutic efficacy. Furthermore, this is also providing room for the biosimilar market to grow.

Scope of the Report

A microcarrier is a support matrix, which allows the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors. In the large-scale commercial production of biologics and vaccines, microcarriers are employed to grow virus-generating or protein-producing adherent cell populations. As per the scope of the report, the microcarrier market includes various equipment and consumables, such as bioreactors, reagents, cell counters, and culture vessels in addition to microcarrier beads.

Key Market Trends

Cell Therapy is Expected to Show Fastest Growth in Application Segment

Microcarriers help in cost-effective cell production i.e they contribute to reducing fixed as well as variable costs during the large scale manufacturing. A few years back, it was suggested by the producers that microcarriers did not stand much helpful in cell production at a large scale as many of the microcarriers were made up of a solid matrix that required a microcarrier to be separated from the dissociated cells during downstream processing. This separation step was very complex and expensive previously.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America region is believed to have the largest share in the microcarrier market. This is majorly due to the rising gene and cell therapy research in the region along with the associations that are supporting this research. For instance, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy is responsible for the funding of the research, and also, this society is forcing the biopharmaceutical and biotech companies to improve their R&D.

The Microcarrier market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Microcarrier Market on the basis of Types are

Cationic Microcarriers

Collagen-coated Microcarriers

Protein-coated Microcarriers

Untreated Microcarriers

Other Microcarriers

On The basis Of Application, the Global Microcarrier Market is Segmented into

Vaccine Manufacturing

Cell Therapy

Other Applications

Regions Are covered By Microcarrier Market Report 2020 To 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

