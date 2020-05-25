Memantine Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook.

Memantine is used to treat moderate to severe confusion (dementia) related to Alzheimer’s disease. It does not cure Alzheimer’s disease, but it may improve memory, awareness, and the ability to perform daily functions. Memantine could help improve memory, attention, reasoning, and language. It helps balance glutamate, a brain chemical involved in memory and learning. Studies show that memantine can curb delusions, hallucinations, agitation, aggression, and irritability that can happen with dementia.

The memantine market is anticipated to grow due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research and increase in research funding contribute to the growth of the market for memantine.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Allergan plc

2. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

3. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

4. Eisai Co., Ltd.

5. H. Lundbeck A/S

6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7. Lupin Limited

8. Merz Pharmaceuticals

9. Novartis AG

10. Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Market Segmentation :

The memantine market is segmented on the basis of formulation and distribution channel. Based on formulation, the market is segmented as tablet and capsule. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the memantine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The memantine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting memantine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the memantine market in these regions.



