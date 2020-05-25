Measles vaccine Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Measles is a severe and infectious disease triggered by a virus. Early symptoms of the disease are fever, red eyes, runny nose, and cough. Later, red spots and tiny rashes are observed on skin. Measles is spread by a virus belonging to the paramyxovirus family, genus Morbillivirus. The diameter of virus is 120 nm to 250 nm. Measles only occurs in humans and not in animals. The measles virus first infects only the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body.

The measles vaccine market is driving due to the increasing number of incidences and prevalence of the disease and continuous efforts of the government and non-government agencies. Moreover, due to powerful regulations and patient safety the measles vaccine market is driving in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Bavarian Nordic

2. CSL Limited

3. Emergent Biosolutions

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

5. Johnson and Johnson

6. Merck & Co., Inc.

7. Novartis

8. Pfizer

9. Sanofi-Pasteur

10. Serum Institute of India

Market Segmentation :

The measles vaccine market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as mumps measles rubella vaccine, live (MMR-II) and mumps measles rubella and varicella virus vaccine (Proquad). On the basis of application, the market is categorized children and adult.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the measles vaccine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The measles vaccine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting measles vaccine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the measles vaccine market in these regions.

