Massive Growth of Cognitive Security Market by 2027 | Leading Players Like Accenture plc, BlackBerry Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Deep Instinct Ltd., High-Tech Bridge SA

The cognitive security market is anticipated to boost in the forecast period owing to the ever-increasing number of security breaches coupled with the rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT). Additionally, the need for proactive security measures is yet another factor driving the market growth. However, limited security budgets are acting as a hindrance for the growth of the cognitive security market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, adoption of social media platforms for various business functions and regulatory and compliance mandates create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the cognitive security market in future.

Leading Cognitive Security Market Players:

Accenture plc, BlackBerry Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Deep Instinct Ltd., High-Tech Bridge SA, IBM Corporation, IKS TN Srl, LogRhythm, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Securonix, Inc.

The cognitive security involves the application of artificial intelligence on human thought processes for threat detection as well as protection of physical and digital systems. It is particularly helpful in addressing cyber-attacks that manipulate human perception. The growing demand for cloud-based businesses in developed as well as developing countries showcase the need of distinctive technologies for preventing potential cybercrimes. Cognitive security is gaining traction in various areas such as healthcare, retail, government, BFSI, and education.

The “Global Cognitive Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cognitive security market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global cognitive security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cognitive security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

