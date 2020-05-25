Latest Update: Network Analytics Market Global Outlook- Accenture PLC, Cisco, HP, IBM, SAS Institute, Ericsson | (CAGR 20.12%)

Network Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the management and security of data networks. Organizations with very complex networks or high-level security requirements are most likely to adopt network analysis tools. Network analytics needs all the user-facing accoutrements of big data. These features include extensive dashboards, robust ad-hoc querying and reporting, as well as flexible and interactive visualization tools for exploring relationships, trends, and anomalous events.

This report focuses on Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. This report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of the industry with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market. The study provides details such as the market share of companies in order to present a broader overview of the key players in the Network Analytics Market.

The network analytics market was valued at USD 1,425.32 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach at USD 4,312.15 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The network analytics market is set to witness a significant growth rate in the near future, owing to the increasing need for autonomous and self-managing networks.

Market By Top Leading Players-

Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sandvine Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SA, Tibco Software Inc., Bradford Networks Inc., Ericsson Inc., Nokia Corporation, Allot Communication

Key Market Trends

Communication Service Providers Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth

– The telecom industry is leading the market, in terms of the adoption rate of network analytics. Growth in the mobile industry has been dramatic by virtually any measure, and despite some reports of a slowdown, it is still expected to rise.

– The advent of 5G network, coupled with increasing penetration of smartphones, promises to lead to an enormous wave of data traffic. The signs of 5G that demand more speed, greater efficiency, and less latency may be essential to support the connected things in future.

– Telecom organizations are depending on terabytes of data that are being generated and stored in silos and scattered across the business ecosystem. However, for simpler and faster processing of only relevant data, telecom companies need an advanced analytics-driven data solution, which may help them to achieve timely and accurate insights.

– Telecom operators that want to be innovative and maximize their revenue potential must have the right solution at the right place and right time, so that they can control the volume, variety, and velocity of data coming into their organization and leverage on actionable insights obtained from that data.

Competitive Landscape

-Sep 2017 – IBM and VMware announced that more than 1,400 enterprises are incorporating their cloud-based analytics services, IBM Cloud. To take their partnership further, IBM is launching network control and visibility solutions from F5 Networks and Fortinet.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level – for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market – key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance – market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy – M&A’s, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries Asia – Pacificly for the market.

