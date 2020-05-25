Inactivated Vaccines Market 2027 : What are the best recommendations for players?

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook.

A biological preparation that enhances acquired immunity to a certain disease is known as vaccine. A vaccine contains an agent that resembles the disease-causing organism either in a weakened form (known as live attenuated vaccine), or in a killed form of the microbe or its protein (known as inactivated vaccine). Body’s immune system is stimulated by the agent, which is recognized as a foreign body by this immune system. The agent is then destroyed and remembered by the immune system. The vaccine agents are inactivated or killed in different ways to reduce infectivity in order to avoid vaccine infections.

The inactivated vaccines market is driving due to the rising demand for inactivated vaccines from governments of industrialized and developing countries. However, stringent government regulations regarding efficacy and safety and lack of supply of vaccines in remote areas is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in awareness among people about immunization are other factors propelling the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Bharat Biotech

2. CSL Ltd.

3. Emergent BioSolutions

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

5. Merck & Co., Inc.

6. Novartis AG

7. Pfizer Inc.

8. Sanofi

9. Seqirus

10. Valneva SE

Market Segmentation :

The inactivated vaccines market is segmented on the basis of type, method and route of administration. Based on type, the market is segmented as viral vaccine and bacterial vaccine. On the basis of method, the market is categorized as solvent detergent method, radiation method, pH concentration, heat inactivation and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized as oral, subcutaneous, intravenous and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the inactivated vaccines market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The inactivated vaccines market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting inactivated vaccines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the inactivated vaccines market in these regions.

