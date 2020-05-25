In-wheel Motor Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

The market study on the global In-wheel Motor market published by Kay Dee Market Insights demonstrates the important aspects that are anticipated to shape the growth of the global In-wheel Motor market in the upcoming years. The market for In-wheel Motor is growing with a significant growth rate and is considered to achieve higher revenue by the end of 2023. In addition to this, the study provides a detailed analysis of the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies.

The global In-wheel Motor research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including the growth factors of the market which helps the customers to understand the market in a better way, market barriers and challenges, industry trends and opportunities which can demonstrate the current nature and future status of the market. Along with this, the report is also focused on the analysis of Porter’s Five Forces which defines the five forces which include buyers’ bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global In-wheel Motor market.

In-wheel Motor Market: Segment Information

The market for global In-wheel Motor Market is segmented By Propulsion, By Motor, By Cooling and By Power Output Each segment has been explained in a better way with the help of market attractiveness and BPS analysis which gives the readers an objective view of the global In-wheel Motor market. Further, the market for In-wheel Motor is sub-segmented as follows:

The report segments the market based on By Propulsion into…

– BEV

– HEV

– PHEV

– FCEV

The report segments the market based on By Motor into…

– Axial Flux

– Radial Flux

The report segments the market based on By Cooling into…

– Air

– Liquid

Further, the market has been also segmented By Power Output into…

– Upto 60KW

– 60-90 KW

– Above 90KW

In-wheel Motor Market: Regional Representation

The market for In-wheel Motor is segregated on the basis of regional basis into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In addition to this, the breakdown of the region into countries is covered in the study. The research report also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the regional and country levels. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

In-wheel Motor Market: Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Protean Electric (US)

– Elaphe (Slovenia)

– ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany)

– Printed Motor Works (UK)

– NTN (Japan)

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global In-wheel Motor Market

3. Global In-wheel Motor Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global In-wheel Motor Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global In-wheel Motor Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global In-wheel Motor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Propulsion

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Propulsion

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Propulsion

9.4. BEV

9.5. HEV

9.6. PHEV

9.7. FCEV

10. Global In-wheel Motor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Motor

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Motor

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Motor

10.4. Axial Flux

10.5. Radial Flux

11. Global In-wheel Motor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Cooling

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Cooling

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Cooling

11.4. Air

11.5. Liquid

12. Global In-wheel Motor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Power Output

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Power Output

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Power Output

12.4. Upto 60KW

12.5. 60-90 KW

12.6. Above 90KW

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America In-wheel Motor Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Propulsion

13.2.2. By Motor

13.2.3. By Cooling

13.2.4. By Power Output

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Motor

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Motor

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

13.3. Europe In-wheel Motor Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Propulsion

13.3.2. By Motor

13.3.3. By Cooling

13.3.4. By Power Output

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific In-wheel Motor Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Propulsion

13.4.2. By Motor

13.4.3. By Cooling

13.4.4. By Power Output

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America In-wheel Motor Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Propulsion

13.5.2. By Motor

13.5.3. By Cooling

13.5.4. By Power Output

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa In-wheel Motor Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Propulsion

13.6.2. By Motor

13.6.3. By Cooling

13.6.4. By Power Output

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share of Key Players

14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global In-wheel Motor Market

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Protean Electric (US)

14.3.1.1. Product Offered

14.3.1.2. Business Strategy

14.3.1.3. Financials

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

14.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

14.3.2. Elaphe (Slovenia)

14.3.3. ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany)

14.3.4. Printed Motor Works (UK)

14.3.5. NTN (Japan)

14.3.6. Other Major & Niche Key Players

