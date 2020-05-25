High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

The market study on the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market published by Kay Dee Market Insights demonstrates the important aspects that are anticipated to shape the growth of the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market in the upcoming years. The market for High Voltage Electric Heaters is growing with a significant growth rate and is considered to achieve higher revenue by the end of 2023. In addition to this, the study provides a detailed analysis of the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies.

The global High Voltage Electric Heaters research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including the growth factors of the market which helps the customers to understand the market in a better way, market barriers and challenges, industry trends and opportunities which can demonstrate the current nature and future status of the market. Along with this, the report is also focused on the analysis of Porter’s Five Forces which defines the five forces which include buyers’ bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market.

High Voltage Electric Heaters Market: Segment Information

The market for global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market is segmented By Product Type, By Vehicle Technology, By Vehicle Type and By Maximum Heating Performance Each segment has been explained in a better way with the help of market attractiveness and BPS analysis which gives the readers an objective view of the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market. Further, the market for High Voltage Electric Heaters is sub-segmented as follows:

Based on Product Type:

– High Voltage Battery Heaters

– High Voltage Coolant Heaters

– High Voltage Air Heaters

Based on Vehicle Technology:

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle

– Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

– Battery Electric Vehicle

Based on Vehicle Type:

– Passenger Cars

– LCV

– HCV

Based on By Maximum Heating Performance:

– Upto 4kW

– 4-7kW

– Above 7kW

High Voltage Electric Heaters Market: Regional Representation

The market for High Voltage Electric Heaters is segregated on the basis of regional basis into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In addition to this, the breakdown of the region into countries is covered in the study. The research report also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the regional and country levels. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

High Voltage Electric Heaters Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and perVehicle Typeance such as company overview, financial inVehicle Typeation, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, Vehicle Technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global High Voltage Electric Heaters market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– BorgWarner Inc.

– Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

– Webasto SE

– Woory Corporation

– Mahle Gmbh

– DBK Group (DBK David + Baader GmbH)

– Tutco Inc.

– LG Electronics

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table Of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market

3. Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. High Voltage Battery Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. High Voltage Coolant Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. High Voltage Air Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Technology

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Technology

10.4. Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Battery Electric Vehicle Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.4. Passenger Cars Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. LCV Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. HCV Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Maximum Heating Performance

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Maximum Heating Performance

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Maximum Heating Performance

12.4. Upto 4kW Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. 4-7kW Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Above 7kW Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Vehicle Technology

13.2.3. By Vehicle Type

13.2.4. By Maximum Heating Performance

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Maximum Heating Performance r

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Maximum Heating Performance r

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.2. By Vehicle Technology

13.3.3. By Vehicle Type

13.3.4. By Maximum Heating Performance

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.2. By Vehicle Technology

13.4.3. By Vehicle Type

13.4.4. By Maximum Heating Performance

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Product Type

13.5.2. By Vehicle Technology

13.5.3. By Vehicle Type

13.5.4. By Maximum Heating Performance

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Product Type

13.6.2. By Vehicle Technology

13.6.3. By Vehicle Type

13.6.4. By Maximum Heating Performance

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share of Key Players

14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. BorgWarner Inc.

14.3.1.1. Product Offered

14.3.1.2. Business Strategy

14.3.1.3. Financials

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

14.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

14.3.2. Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.3. Webasto SE

14.3.4. Woory Corporation

14.3.5. Mahle Gmbh

14.3.6. DBK Group (DBK David + Baader GmbH)

14.3.7. Tutco Inc.

14.3.8. LG Electronics

14.3.9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.3.10. Other Major & Niche Key Players

