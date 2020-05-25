Gpu as a Service Market to Witness Remarkable Gains From Cryptocurrency Mining Applications 2025

GPU as a Service market is witnessing extensive set of applications across the automotive, gaming, real-estate, healthcare, design and manufacturing sectors. GPU as a Service industry’s fortune continue to rise, as multicore processing is proving to be a huge benefit for scaling visual contents, deep learning, natural language processing, speech recognition, and real-time information in the aforementioned applications.

When it comes to utilizing the GPU technology, the automotive, gaming and manufacturing industries are far ahead of others. Industry analysts estimate the overall GPU as a Service market size to exceed USD 7 billion by 2025.

Artificial intelligence is transforming every aspect of the automotive industry, right from driving to design to manufacturing. Dashboard displays, automotive assembly, and vehicle concepting are all experiencing unprecedented innovation with the adoption of GPU-acceleration and deep learning. The rising trend of making driving experience more safe, more connected, and more convenient are significantly favoring GPU as a Service market demand.

The fledgling concept of connected cars and hybrid & electric powertrains, in the automotive industry, have considerably transformed the human-machine interface by the use of the latest graphics technology. Citing an instance, NVIDIA marked a new step forward in GPU as a Service industry, by launching the Tesla M4 GPU to handle the real-time workloads such as video stabilization and image resizing. These GPUs are also very efficient for enhancing the car’s machine learning interface. The incorporation of GPU technology in the core product designs and vehicle electronics is indeed a testament to the commendable scope of automotive application from GPU as a service market in the years ahead.

The ever-evolving digital gaming industry has been immensely energized by the integration of graphic processing units with desktops, workstation, mobiles, and gaming consoles. GPU plays a vital role in designing high gaming resolutions and system-build as they are designed to enhance the visual content and reduce the microprocessor load. The growing concept of AI and AR is currently on the front burner in the gaming cosmos and is believed to be one of the most potential growth avenues for GPU as a Service market.

Industry analysts predict GPU as a Service market to be strongly driven by the rising demand for enhanced gaming experience from different parts of the world. The ability of GPU to give real-time data and improve the overall experience & graphics of gaming shall bring growth renewed prospects to the business sphere. According to reports, the global gaming industry is expected to expand at a striking rate in the times ahead – a factor which signifies the huge growth potential for the GPU market, which in turn will drive GPU as a Service market in the ensuing years.

The overall shipments of GPU have increased substantially in recent years. The hike is mainly attributed to the increased demand of graphics cards from the gaming and cryptocurrency applications. This, has provided a significant push to the industry players such as NVIDIA and AMD to intensify their production activities, thereby generating lucrative revenue gains for GPU as a Service market. The graphic chips giant, NVIDIA, reported that the strong influence of artificial intelligence-fueled gaming is one of the prominent driver augmenting the company’s growth in the overall GPU as a Service industry.

Reports claim that GPU as a Service market’s sale got a huge boost from the cryptocurrency application, as the prices & stakes of cryptocurrency skyrocketed in 2017. It is needless to say that the dramatic jump in the digital currency prices in FY2017 is driving demand for graphics cards from the rising popularity of cryptocurrency miner such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In context, NVIDIA and AMD, according to reports, are launching graphics cards specifically designed for the lucrative cryptocurrency mining market. Touted to be as one of the most viable growth sectors of future, cryptocurrency mining application is certain to seize profitable roadmap for GPU as a Service market down the line.

Considering the competitive landscape, GPU as a Service industry include various companies operating as GPU hardware, GPU software, and cloud services providers. These players are trying to establish themselves in the growing GPU as a Service market by integrating their technologies. For instance, hardware providers such as AMD, NVIDIA, and S3 are holding most of the market share with software providers such as PTC, Qualcomm, Siemens, and ScaleMatrix.

Cloud providers including IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are collaborating with the hardware and software providers to expand their cloud services. Analysts predict that the rising trend of introducing AI and AR/VR devices will have a commendable impact on the commercialization matrix of GPU as a Service industry. The convergence of these three spectrums across the industry verticals is expected to be the key trends shaping GPU as a Service market in the coming years.

