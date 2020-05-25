Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Precise Outlook- Faraday Technology, Fujitsu, Mindtree, SoftBank, Synopsys, Cadence, CEVA

The global semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market was valued at USD 4.173 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 7.88 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

In electronic design, a semiconductor intellectual property or IP block is a reusable unit of logic, cell, or integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of one party. IP cores may be licensed to another party or can be owned and used by a single party alone.

Semiconductor (Silicon) ntellectual Property Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) this market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market ByTop Leading Players-

Faraday Technology Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Mindtree Limited, ARM Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Andes Technology Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Digital Media Professionals

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Account for the Largest Market Share

– The consumer electronics segment is the dominant segment and has witnessed a very high demand over the last few years. Semiconductor IPs are used in every consumer electronic product such as smartphones, tablet and other devices. Because of the strong consumer demand for better and more advanced smartphones and devices, the demand for semiconductor IPs has increased.

– In a smartphone, the incorporation of semiconductor IPs makes the device more efficient, smaller and lightweight as the System on Chip concept is implemented over here. The System on Chip concept combines all the major components like the memory unit, the processor unit, and others being stored on a silicon chip, enabling the device to be more power efficient and more effective to use.

– The demand for tablets has seen a slight decrease over the last few years because of its bulkier size compared to smartphones. But regardless, it remains a major segment that makes use of semiconductor IPs.

Competitive Landscape

– October 2018 – Cadence Design Systems have launched the industrys first silicon-proven, long-reach 112G SerDes IP in 7nm size. It delivers industry-leading power, performance, and area (PPA) efficiency which is required to build high-port density networking products for next-generation cloud-scale and telco data centers.

– March 2018 – Synopsis Inc. has announced that it has acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited, a leading provider of high-speed SerDes technology used in data-intensive applications, such as machine learning, cloud computing, and networking. This acquisition establishes Synopsys’s continued focus on next-generation SerDes solutions, addressing the need for larger amounts of reliable data transfer between chips, backplane, and extended range optical interconnects.

