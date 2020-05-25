Global Glass Packaging Market Impact of COVID-19, Key Players, Demands, Growth and Forecast to 2025

The Global Glass Packaging Market, valued at USD 50.25 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand for safe and healthier packaging, increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, and rising environmental concerns. Additionally, increasing demand of food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry will drive the Glass Packaging market value in the near future.

Among the Glass Type of the Glass Packaging market (Type-I, Type-II and type-III), Type-II has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Glass Packaging in Food and beverage will keep increasing in future.

Among the end-user in the Glass Packaging market (Alcoholic Beverages, Food and non- alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceutical and others), Alcoholic Beverages has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing consumption of beer in countries will drive market.

The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Alcoholic beverages and food and beverages is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

However, the market for glass packaging will witness dramatic fall in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in shutting down of production facilities, restrictions in the movement of finished products and economic slowdown.

Scope of the Report:

– The report analyses the Glass Packaging market by Value.

– The report analyses the Glass Packaging Market by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II, Type-III).

– The report analyses the Glass Packaging Market by End user (Alcoholic Beverages, Food and non- alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceutical, Others).

– The Global Glass Packaging Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

– The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Glass Type and By End user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

– The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Amcor ltd., Verallia, Ardagh group, Owens-Illinois, Bormioli Rocco, HNGIL, Heinz-glas, Piramal Glass, Vetropak and Vidrala.

– The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on glass packaging market.

– The report presents the analysis of Glass Packaging market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience:

– Glass Manufacturers

– Food and Beverage Companies

– Consulting and Advisory Firms

– Government and Policy Makers

– Investment Banks and Equity Firms

– Regulatory Authorities

