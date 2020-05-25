Fiber Optic Components Market by Component (Transceivers, AOCs, Cables, Amplifiers, Splitters, Connectors, Circulators), Data Rate (10G, 40G, 100G, above 100G), Application- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports offers the global report on “Fiber Optic Components Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 146 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Fiber Optic Components Market is expected to grow from USD 17.15 Billion in 2018 to USD 27.60 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10% during 2018–2023.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Fiber Optic Components Market:

Finisar (US)

Lumentum (US)

Broadcom (US)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

Accelink Technologies (China)

Acacia Communications (US)

EMCORE (US)

Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan)

Furukawa Electric (Japan)

II-VI (US)

NeoPhotonics (US)

Oclaro (US)

O-Net Technologies (China)

Reflex Photonics (Canada)

Source Photonics (US)

Fiber Mountain (US)

Kaiam (US)

MW Technologies (Portugal)

Nokoxin Technology (China)

Optienz Sensors (US)

“Transceiver expected to lead the fiber optic components market on the basis of type during the forecast period”

The increasing internet penetration and data traffic are leading to the rapid growth of data centers, along with the need for high-speed transmission networks. Transceivers are used to upgrade telecommunications network and launch mega data centers. Hence, the transceivers market is expected to hold the largest share by 2023.

“Communications application expected to hold the largest share of the overall fiber optic components market in 2018”

The increasing demand for high bandwidth from telecommunication, virtualization, cloud, and big data can be addressed by fiber optic components. The cloud technology has developed rapidly since the inception of big data. Fiber optic components are used to meet the demand for higher bandwidth and applications in a variety of high-speed connecting environments. As a result, fiber optic components have a huge demand from communications application.

“Fiber optic components market in APAC expected to hold the largest share in 2018”

The overall fiber optic components market in APAC is expected to hold the largest share in 2018. This is because APAC is the largest producer and consumer of smart phones, laptops, TVs, and various other data-generating devices. This leads to a high demand for the Internet in the region, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =45%, Tier 2 =30%, and Tier 3 =25%

By Designation: Managers=60% and C-Level Executives =40%

By Region: Americas=45%, APAC=35%, Europe = 15%, and RoW = 5%

Competitive Landscape of Fiber Optic Components Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Battle for Market

3.2 Product Launches and Developments

3.3 Acquisitions and Expansions

3.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Contracts

Research Coverage:

The report on the fiber optic components market covers the market segmented on the basis of the following segments: type, data rate, application, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of type into cables, active optical cables (AOCs), amplifiers, splitters, connectors, circulators, transceivers, and others. Based on data rate, the fiber optic components market has been classified into 10G, 40G, 100G, and above 100G.