Fertility Testing Devices Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2026

Top Companies in the Global Fertility Testing Devices Market

Church & Dwight, bioZhena Corporation, Geratherm, Emay, Alfa Scientific, Piramal Enterprises, SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Ava Science, Hilin Life, among others.

The global Fertility Testing Devices Market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Overview

The natural capacity of an individual to produce offspring can be defined as fertility. Lack of fertility is known as infertility. Fertility depends on several factors such as gender, nutrition, hormonal balance, and sexual behavior. Fertility testing is carried out to determine the causes of infertility for a couple who wish to become parents. There are several types of fertility testing devices available for both genders such as ovulation prediction kits, male fertility testing kits, fertility monitors, basal body temperature monitors, and cervical mucus monitors.

Decreasing Fertility Rate

Declining fertility rates is a rising global concern. In 2017, The United States fell to a record low for a second straight year extending a deep decline that began in 2008 with the Great Recession. However, fertility rates in the elderly population are on the rise in the past few years owing to increasing awareness about fertility testing. In Europe, the average fertility rate is 1.6. The lowest fertility rates were recorded in the southern European countries of Italy, Spain, and Portugal where they range between 1.34 and 1.36. The fertility rate in China is also decreasing. In China the low fertility rate is a more serious problem than the aging population, According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 17.23 million newborns were added to China’s population last year, down 630,000 year-on-year, and the birth rate dropped from 1.295 percent in 2016 to 1.243% in 2017.

North America held a significant share of the global fertility testing devices market, in terms of revenue, in 2017, followed by Europe. The rise in obesity, high awareness of people toward fertility testing, and prevalence of infertility in the region are key factors boosting the market in North America. Developed countries such as the U.K. and Germany exhibit higher awareness about fertility testing and their applications. This is expected to boost the market in the regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace. Countries such as China, India, and Japan offer significant growth opportunities for the market due to an increase in population, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and a rise in infertility in the region.

Key Developments in Fertility Testing Devices Market

Dec 2017: Inito has launched a portable fertility monitor, the fertility Test not only measures Estrogen and Luteinizing Hormone (LH) in urine but also understands cycle variations and gives highly accurate results unique to every individual woman’s cycle and thus increasing the chance of getting pregnant naturally by 89%.

The Fertility Testing Devices market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Fertility Testing Devices Market on the basis of Types are

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Male Fertility Testing Kits

Fertility Monitors

On The basis Of Application, the Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is Segmented into

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

Regions Are covered By Fertility Testing Devices Market Report 2020 To 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

