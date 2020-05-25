Europe L-Carnitine Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

L-Carnitine is a naturally synthesized in human and animal bodies, in the liver and kidneys, and it plays an important role of shuttling fatty acids to and fro in the cells to produce energy. However, certain percentage of population fails to synthesize the required amount of L-Carnitine owing to genetic conditions or defects. Individuals unable to synthesize L-Carnitine suffer from primary and secondary Carnitine deficiency. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of oral and intravenous (IV) L-Carnitine for treating primary and secondary Carnitine deficiency. L-Carnitine is commercially advertised as nutritional supplements to enhance exercise performance and promote weight loss. It is also approved to treat Carnitine deficiencies in patients at the end stage of renal diseases undergoing hemodialysis. Besides its uses in human nutrition, L-Carnitine is also used as an additive in the formulation of animal feed formulations. It is also used in the poultry industry to increase egg production and improve egg hatchability.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, which first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, ~332,930 confirmed cases and 14,510 total deaths have been reported globally. This outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beverages industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in the countries in Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and electronic goods sales. All these factors are anticipated to affect the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and other industries negatively, thereby restraining the growth of the businesses of related stakeholders in the coming months. In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic as it has reported the highest number of infection cases. It is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries. Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders. This is anticipated to impact the L-Carnitine market growth in Europe in the coming months.

Strategic Insights

Companies in the European L-Carnitine market implement several strategic initiatives to expand their footprint worldwide. Lonza Group Ltd and MERCK KGaA are among the market players implementing this strategy of expansion to enlarge the customer base and gain significant share in Europe, which, in turn, permits them retain their brand name in the region.

Market Segmentation

L-Carnitine Market – By Process

Chemical Synthesis

Bioprocess



L-Carnitine Market – By Product

Food

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade



L-Carnitine Market – By Application

Healthcare Products

Animal Feed

Functional Drinks

Medicines

Company Profiles

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd

Maxsun Industries Incorporated

Alpsure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd

Merck KGaA

Biosint S.p.A.

