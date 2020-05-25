Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2026

The Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market”.

Sanofi, Takeda, BioMarin, AbbVie, Alexion, Allergan, Horizon Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Actelion, Recordati Rare Diseases, Pfizer, Digestive Care, Leadiant Biosciences, among others.

The global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market is valued at 9731.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 24590 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2021-2026.

Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is a medical treatment that replaces an enzyme that is deficient or absent in the body. Usually, this is done by giving the patient an intravenous (IV) infusion of a solution containing the enzyme.

The classification of enzyme replacement therapy includes injectable agents and oral agents, and the revenue proportion of injectable agents in 2017 is about 62.38%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 70.77% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second-largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.25%.

Market competition is intense. Sanofi, Shire, BioMarin, AbbVie, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Injectable Agents

Oral Agents

Gaucher Disease

Fabry Disease

MPS Disease

Gastrointestinal Disease

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

