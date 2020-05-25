Digital Shipyard Market by Shipyard Type (Commercial, Military, Technology (AR VR, Blockchain, Digital Twin, Additive Manufacturing, IIoT), Capacity,Process, End Use, Digitalization Level- Global Forecast to 2030

ReportsnReports offers the global report on “Digital Shipyard Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 207 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Size of the Digital Shipyard Market is projected to grow from USD 693 Million in 2020 to USD 3,967 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Top Companies Profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Dassault Systemes (France)

AVEVA Group Plc (UK)

Accenture (Ireland)

SAP (Germany)

BAE Systems (UK)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Altair Engineering Inc. (US)

Wartsila (Finland)

Inmarsat Plc (UK)

IFS AB (Sweden)

Pemamek Ltd. (Finland)

Aras (US)

Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

SSI (Canada)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Ibaset (US)

Prostep AG (Germany)

Kranendonk Smart Robotics (Netherlands)

Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands)

“Based on shipyard type, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Based on shipyard type, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period by 2030 due to increasing maritime trade, which has resulted in a rise in the demand for commercial ships and growth of the digital shipyard market. Navantia (Spain) partnered with Siemens (Germany) for digitalized shipbuilding solutions, which is a cloud-based platform that covers the whole lifecycle process of the vessel, from its initial conception and simulation until the final phase and maintenance phase of the ship.

“Based on process, the manufacturing & planning segment is projected to hold a larger share in the digital shipyard market over the forecast period”

The process segment is expected to hold a larger share compared to other segments in the digital shipyard market. The use of disruptive technologies in various processes of the shipyard industry has enabled these processes to be more aligned, interdependent, and of high value to achieve sustainable growth.

