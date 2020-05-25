Data Storage Market 2020 – New Business Experts Ideas by DataDirect Networks, Dell, Hitachi, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Toshiba, Western Digital Corporation

Data storage is the recording of data in digital form. Storage of data is a key component among all digital devices, it stores all information ranging from personal information to business-critical information, this provides a significant market growth for the data storage market. Moreover, increasing the volume of data coupled with the growing penetration of cloud services in the enterprises is heavily demanding for the data storage facility which also influences the growth of the data storage market.
Businesses across the globe are adopting scale-out architecture such as hyper-converged infrastructure and storage virtualization to improve infrastructure efficiency is the major factor contributing to the data storage market growth. However, data security issues and the possibility of losing data may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing focus on reducing the extraneous paperwork and digitizing each transaction to streamline the operations in the BFSI sector are propelling the growth of the data storage market. Consumers are generating a large amount of data and media files each year due to the advent and subsequent prevalence IoT and availability of high-speed internet which creates a lucrative opportunity for the vendors of the data storage market.
Data Storage Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.
By Regions and Countries,
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major players in the global Data Storage Market include
DataDirect Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation
The Data Storage Market Report Addresses:
- Estimated size of the market
- The segment that accounted for a large market share in the past
- The segment that is anticipated to account for a dominant market share by 2027?
- Governing bodies
- Key region of the market
- Lucrative opportunities in the market
The Report Provides:
- An overview of the market
- Comprehensive analysis of the market
- Analyses of recent developments in the market
- Events in the market scenario in past few years
- Emerging market segments and regional markets
- Segmentations up to the second and/or third level
- Historical, current, and estimated market size in terms of value and volume
- Competitive analysis, with company overview, products, revenue, and strategies.
- Impartial assessment of the market
- Strategic recommendations to help companies increase their market presence
