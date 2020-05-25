Data Storage Market 2020 – New Business Experts Ideas by DataDirect Networks, Dell, Hitachi, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Toshiba, Western Digital Corporation

Data storage is the recording of data in digital form. Storage of data is a key component among all digital devices, it stores all information ranging from personal information to business-critical information, this provides a significant market growth for the data storage market. Moreover, increasing the volume of data coupled with the growing penetration of cloud services in the enterprises is heavily demanding for the data storage facility which also influences the growth of the data storage market.

Businesses across the globe are adopting scale-out architecture such as hyper-converged infrastructure and storage virtualization to improve infrastructure efficiency is the major factor contributing to the data storage market growth. However, data security issues and the possibility of losing data may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing focus on reducing the extraneous paperwork and digitizing each transaction to streamline the operations in the BFSI sector are propelling the growth of the data storage market. Consumers are generating a large amount of data and media files each year due to the advent and subsequent prevalence IoT and availability of high-speed internet which creates a lucrative opportunity for the vendors of the data storage market.

Data Storage Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.

By Regions and Countries,

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major players in the global Data Storage Market include

DataDirect Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation

