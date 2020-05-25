Data Migration Market is set to Show Significant Growth by 2027 Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation

In data migration, data is moved from one technology to the other for enhancing and improving the performance and competitiveness of an organization. It increases the value of integration to new applications, enhances the security of valuable data, reconciles database for better use, and eliminates wasteful data. Further, data migration is the fastest method for ensuring the safety of data. Few recent developments are: – In 2017, IBM launched an IBM Cloud Mass Data Migration service to aid businesses to shift from a large amount of data to the IBM Cloud at the lowest cost. It also provides a large-capacity storage device and increases the speed of the data migration process

Get Sample of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013260771/sample

Leading Data Migration Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc

By leveraging the enterprise data integration platform for data migration, organizations benefit from reduced risk of cost overrun, or project delay, and lower-cost data migration effort. It improves data consistency across systems, processes, and organizations, and also increase responsiveness to the business. Changing the regulatory landscape, growing business data volumes, and the increasing need to maintain the legacy data are the factors that contribute to the growth of the data migration market. However, address verification issues, and quality of data are the factors that are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for disaster recovery for business continuity and growing inclination to deploy cloud-based systems are the factors that would offer lucrative market opportunities for market participants. Data migration helps in reviewing the consumption of energy and areas where it can be cut down and provides an additional benefit of cost-cutting for the organization. Well-Planned and organized data migration can make overall business procedures and processes more efficient.

The global data migration market is segmented on the basis of data type, business function, and industry vertical. Based on data type, the data migration market is segmented into: Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data, and Supplier Data. On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into: Marketing, Sales, Finance, Legal, Operations, and Human Resources (HR). On the basis of industry verticals, the market is segmented into: BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, and Others.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013260771/discount

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Data Migration Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Data Migration Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Data Migration Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Data Migration Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Data Migration Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]