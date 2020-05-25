Current Transducer Market Expected to Grow at 683.7 Million In Revenue by 2023

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1454246

ReportsnReports offers the global report on “Current Transducer Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 127 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Current Transducer Market is estimated at USD 581.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% to reach USD 683.7 Million by 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Current Transducer Market:

LEM(Switzerland)

CR Magnetic (US)

NK Technologies (US)

Veris Industries (US)

Phoenix Contact (US)

“The converter & inverter segment is expected to be the fastest growing application segment by 2023.”

With regards to the application segment, the converter & inverter segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major application of converters & inverters is to convert DC to AC power and vice versa. The adoption of renewable technology is driving the demand for the converter & inverter segment.

“Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for current transducers during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for current transducers during the forecast period. The major driver for the current transducer market is the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, control & monitoring systems, and industrial automation. According to REN21, China has the highest renewable power installation across the globe for renewable energy sources in 2016 at 325 giga watts.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 3—100%,

By Designation: C–Level—12%, Director Level—25%, Others—63%

By Region: North America—25%, Europe—25%, Asia Pacific—50%

