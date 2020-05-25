COVID-19 Impact on North America Cell Line Development Market – All You Need to Know About North America Cell Line Development Market Research to 2027: Get Free Trial Access

The growth of the is driven by the factors such as increase in the demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of key market players, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes in the North America region.

The medical biotechnology has undergone revolutions as a result of various development programs, business strategies that helps to produce, discover, or alter various biomolecules and organisms through bioengineering approaches. The Biotech Startup Revolution has also assisted in promoting the new ventures holding promising and innovative ideas in the country and supported in maximizing the revenue generation and thus the economic position of North America in the global cell line development market.

Moreover, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, government, and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research are further expected to stimulate growth and contribute to exceptional revenue generation for the cell line development market in North America.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of cell line development across the North American region through the forecast period. The increasing investments and rising funds dedicated to the manufacturing companies as well as academic and research institutes for the development of cell line based end products such as precision medicine and other therapeutics is one of the major driving factors. In 2018, The All of Us Research Program of NIH funded the Genome Centers in generating genotype sequence data from bio samples. These factors are expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast years.

NORTH AMERICA CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Cell Line Development Market – By Type

Recombinant Cell Line

Hybridomas

Primary Cell Line

Continuous Cell Lines

North America Cell Line Development Market – By Product

Media and Reagent

Equipment

North America Cell Line Development Market – By Application

Bioproduction

Drug Discovery

Tissue Engineering

North America Cell Line Development Market – By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius AG

SELEXIS

BioFactura, Inc.

WuXi AppTec

LakePharma, Inc.

General Electric Company

Lonza

Corning Incorporated

