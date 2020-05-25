Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market by Application (Backlighting Unit (BLU), Flash Lighting, General Lighting, Automotive, Others), Power Range (Low- & Mid-Power, and High-Power)- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 128 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market is estimated to be USD 757.7 Million in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 1,744.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2018–2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market:

Lumileds (The Netherlands)

Samsung (South Korea)

Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea)

LG Innotek (South Korea)

OSRAM (Germany)

Nichia (Japan)

EPISTAR (Taiwan)

Cree (US)

Genesis Photonics (Taiwan)

Lumens Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

SemiLEDs (Taiwan)

Lextar (Taiwan)

Shenzhen MTC (China)

Unistars (Taiwan)

DPower (China)

Plessey Semiconductors (UK)

Cambridge Nanotherm (UK)

Honglitronic (China)

Bridgelux (US)

OPTOLED (South Korea)

EVERLIGHT (Taiwan)

Flory Optoelectronic Materials (FOM) (China)

Dow Chemical Company (US)

TDK (Japan)

Bree Optronics (China)

“Increased use of CSP LEDs in display back lighting and flash applications is driving the market towards high growth”

The display back lighting application is expected to dominate the CSP LED market, in terms of market size, during the forecast period, as it is pulled by the demand for energy efficient and compact back lighting sources for TVs, monitors, and smart phone displays.CSP LEDs emerged as great replacement of traditional and large LED packages for display back lighting units.

“APAC to account for the highest demand for CSP LEDs during the forecast period”

APAC accounts for the production of a majority of LCD displays, especially in South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Japan. With the presence of leading CSP LED manufacturers and customers (i.e. smart phone vendors, back lighting panel integrators, and display panel manufacturers), this region registered the largest shipment of CSP LEDs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 30%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 45%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: CSP LED Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends: CSP LED Market

3.1 Product Launches and Developments (2015–2018)

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements (2015–2018)

3.3 Acquisitions (2015–2018)

