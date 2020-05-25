Bone Growth Stimulators Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Bone Growth Stimulators Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Bone Growth Stimulators Market”.

Bioventus, DJO Global, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Orthofix International, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Harvest Technologies, among others.

The global Bone Growth Stimulators Market to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Bone growth stimulators are used in cases of delay or failure of fracture healing as they enhance the bone-healing process without the sensation of electrical shocks or currents or vibrations when worn by the user. An internal bone growth stimulator or invasive bone growth stimulator is implanted on the fusion site of the bone and it delivers small electrical currents. The internal bone growth stimulator is removed from the body after 6-12 months. External bone growth stimulator or non-invasive bone growth stimulators are portable devices worn externally and do not require surgical implantation. An external bone growth stimulator is prescribed for use for two to nine hours every day for around three to nine months.

Economic factors such as improvement in the service sector, an increase in personal income, and an increase in per capita healthcare expenditure are expected to drive the market growth globally. However, various factors such as availability of alternative therapies, uncertainty about efficacy, device-related issues, and competition from bone grafts restraint growth of the bone growth stimulators market.

North America (the mainly U.S and Canada) currently have the largest share of the bone growth stimulator market, due to remarkably advanced healthcare industry with higher healthcare spending and adoption of innovative science & technology; increasing prevalence & incidence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic back & neck pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and others with expanding proportion of the elderly population; and availability of research funding.

External Bone Growth Stimulators

Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Academic & Research Institutes and CROs

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

