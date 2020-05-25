Bio-lubricants Market by Base Oil (Vegetable oil, Animal fat), Application (Hydraulic oil, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oil, mold release agents, two-cycle engine oils, gear oils, greases)- Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Bio-lubricants Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 210 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Bio-Lubricants Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.4 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Bio-lubricants Market:

ExxonMobil (US)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

Total S.A (France)

Cargill Inc. (US)

BP (UK)

FUCHS Group (Germany)

Panolin AG (Switzerland)

The hydraulic oil application of the bio-lubricants market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. The growth in this segment is attributed to its usage in hydraulic elevators, sweepers, garage trucks, forklifts, motor graders, and end loaders, which are used in many industries.

The industrial segment includes the marine and agriculture & construction industries. These two industries are the largest and fastest-growing end-use industries, respectively. Various regulations such as the vessel general permit (VGP) in the US and EcoLabel in Europe have made it mandatory to use bio-lubricants or environmentally accepted lubricants (EAL) to be used in shipping vessels.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 15%, Tier 2: 55%, and Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: CXOs: 10%, Managers: 40%, and Executives: 50%

By Region: North America: 10%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 65%, Middle East & Africa: 5%, and South America: 5%

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Scope

1.4. Currency

1.5. Package Size

1.6. Limitation

1.7. Stakeholders

1.8. Summary of Change

2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.1.1. Secondary Data

2.1.1.1. Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2. Primary Data

2.1.2.1. Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2. Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3. Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2. Market Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market Size Analysis and Forecast

4.3. Forecast Impact Factors

4.3.1. Impact of Covid19 on the industry

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.4. Opportunity

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces

4.6. Supply Chain and Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Regulation

4.8. Patent Analysis

4.9. Ecosystem/Market Map

4.10. Average Selling Price Trend

4.11. Cost Structure Analysis

5 Biolubricants Market, By Base Oil Type – Forecast till 2025

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vegetable Oils

5.2.1. Rapeseed

5.2.2. Canola

5.2.3. Sunflower

5.2.4. Palm oil

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Animal Fats

5.4. Others

6 Biolubricants Market, By Application – Forecast till 2025 (Volume and Value)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hydraulic Fluids

6.3. Metalworking Fluids

6.4. Chainsaw Oils

6.5. Mold Release Agents

6.6. Two-Cycle Engine Oils

6.7. Gear Oils

6.8. Greases

6.9. Others

….and More