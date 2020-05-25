Architectural Coatings Market : Moving Towards Brighter Future|Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company

Architectural Coatings Market is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis of Chemical and Materials industry. It shows that the rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. The Architectural Coatings Market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The competitive landscape section of the Architectural Coatings Market report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players.

“Global Architectural Coatings Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.”

A range of definitions and classification of the Chemical and Materials industry, applications of the Chemical and Materials industry and chain structure are provided in the report. This Architectural Coatings Market research report identifies and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for Chemical and Materials industry. According to this report, new highs will take place in the Architectural Coatings Market in 2019-2026. It helps customers or other market participants to be aware of the problems they may face while operating in the Chemical and Materials industry over a longer period of time.

Conducts Overall Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation:

Global Architectural Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE), Alkyds, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, Others)

Technology (Solventborne, Waterborne)

Function (Paints, Primers, Varnishes, Stains, Sealers, Powder Coatings, Lacquers, Ceramics, Others)

Application (Commercial, Residential, Coatings for Wood, Roof Coatings, Floor Coatings)

Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Competition Analysis:

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Product Launches

In August 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue.

In June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice.

In November 2018, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited launched paints specially designed for kids. This product has properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-formaldehyde, superior washable technologies and anti-viral properties. This product launch was aimed to cater the very niche segment – the kids’ rooms and increase customer base.

This analysis makes you conversant about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. Whether it is about refining a business plan, preparing a presentation for an important client, or giving recommendations to an executive, this market report helps a lot. This Architectural Coatings Market report is prepared with the detailed market analysis performed by a team of industry experts, skilful analysts, dynamic forecasters and knowledgeable researchers. For structuring the finest market research report like this Architectural Coatings Market, a devoted team of experienced forecasters, well-versed analysts and knowledgeable researchers work painstakingly.

