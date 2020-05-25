Anechoic Chamber Market by Type (Semi Anechoic chamber and Full Anechoic chamber), End-Use Application Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Anechoic Chamber Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 104 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Anechoic Chamber Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 104 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 44 tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Anechoic Chamber Market:

TDK Corporation (Japan)

ESCO Technologies (USA)

MVG (France)

Eckel Industries (USA)

Albatross Projects (Germany)

Frankonia (Germany)

Comtest Engineering (USA)

Cumin Microwave Corporation (USA)

Ecotone system (India)

“Semi anechoic chamber market expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The semi-anechoic chamber market holds the largest share of about 80% of the total market size in the year 2020. The reason for this huge market demand is its unique characteristic that allows the user to constantly adjust for background noise. This allows the user to test the components faster as compared to other chambers. It makes the semi-anechoic chamber perfect for immunity testing and keeping an eye on compliant emissions.

“Anechoic chamber market for IT & Telecom to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

In the IT & Telecom sector, servers, blade servers, Ethernet switches, routers, photocopiers, fax machines, cables, and many other information technology equipment (ITE) comes under the category of electromagnetic compatibility. The growth of wireless mobile subscribers has completely outnumbered the number of wired subscribers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 32%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 44%, Directors – 38%, and Others -18%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 19%

