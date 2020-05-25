Acoustic Microscopy Market by Offering (Microscopes, Accessories & Software, Services), Application (Non-Destructive Testing, Quality Control, Failure Analysis)- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Acoustic Microscopy Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 144 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Acoustic Microscopy Market is estimated to be USD 951.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,241.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Acoustic Microscopy Market:

Sonoscan (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

PVA TePla (Germany)

EAG Laboratories (US)

NTS (US)

Sonix (US)

IP-holding (Germany)

Insight K.K. (Japan)

OKOS (US)

MuAnalysis (Canada)

Crest (Malaysia)

Predictive Image (France)

PicoTech (Israel)

Acoustech Systems (US)

Accurex (India)

“The market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on application, the market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increased awareness regarding industrial non-destructive testing methods and their benefits, such as increased life of equipment and improved production output.

“The market for nanotechnology industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on industry, the market for nanotechnology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of nanotechnology in the medical sector and rising initiatives to promote nanotechnology research worldwide are key factors contributing to the growth of the nanotechnology industry.

“The acoustic microscopy market for services is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The acoustic microscopy market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to increase in the number of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) service providers and rise in demand for NDT services from the semiconductor and automotive sectors.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 –20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives– 35%,Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: Americas– 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific– 30%, and RoW – 5%

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Acoustic Microscopy Market

4.2 Acoustic Microscopy Market in APAC, By Industry and Country

4.3 Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Offering

4.4 Acoustic Microscopy Market in APAC, By Application

4.5 Geographic Analysis of the Acoustic Microscopy Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Safety Regulations By Governments and International Bodies

5.2.1.2 Growth of Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Increased Funding for R&D in Microscopy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment and Overall Operating Cost

5.2.2.2 Implementation of Excise Tax and Heavy Customs Duty on Acoustic Microscopes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increased Power Generation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microscopes

6.2.1 Scanning Acoustic Microscope (SAM)

6.2.2 Confocal Scanning Acoustic Microscope (CSAm)

6.2.3 Scanning Laser Acoustic Microscope (SLAM)

6.3 Accessories & Software

6.4 Services

7 Acoustic Microscopy Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Destructive Testing

7.3 Failure Analysis

7.4 Product Reliability Testing/Quality Control

7.5 Others (Counterfeit Detection and Process Validation)

…and More