2020-2024 Point of Sale Terminals Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook | USD 152.72 Bn

The point of sale terminal market was valued at USD 64.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 151.72 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 16.21% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Point of sale is the time and location where a transaction is completed. A POS system is computer hardware and software, that manages the transaction during the sale of a product or a service. It helps to store, capture, share, and report data related to the sales transaction. It eases the shopping experience and helps to expedite the checkout process, resulting in customer satisfaction. Inventory management, stock in hand, availability of a product, and pricing information are major data that are acquired from the systems.

Point of Sale Terminals Market Precise Outlook 2020-2024 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Point of Sale Terminals Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

The prominent players in the Global Point of Sale Terminals market are:

Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone System Inc. (Francisco Partners), Samsung Electronics Inc., MICROS Systems Inc. (Oracle), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ingenico SA, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology, Dell Inc.

Market Overview-

With an increasing concentration of businesses and growing customer frequency, businesses are looking for technologies that streamline processes and integrate into a single contact point. Point-of-sale systems are the final contact point of businesses that are employed to handle checkouts and payments.

– Modern POS systems integrate multiple systems into a single terminal, to handle a range of operations, including billing, cash collection, card payments, printing, data analysis, etc. Innovations in technology have led to advancements in these systems, namely MPOS and automated POS systems, which completely automate the checkout processes.

– The POS market is driven by innovations leading to an increase in the adoption across various industries such as hospitality, entertainment, and restaurants. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop innovative solutions for the healthcare and retail industry, that will help increase profitability. For, instance, in may, 2018, Paytm plan to invest around USD 30 million for installing POS devices across one lakh retail outlets. This lead to drive the market and increases demand.

– Lower maintenance cost, accurate transaction and real-time inventory are key advantages of the POS systems. Moreover, increased in the smartphone is making the online transaction easier to use and with a wide range of services and offers it is attracting the more customer base.

Notable Points-

– January 2019 – Toshiba has announced that it will be integrating its TCx 300 point-of-sale (POS) systems at all of the Massachusetts locations for grocery store chain Roche Bros.Family-owned and Massachusetts-based Roche Bros. has more than 4,800 associates in its 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores.

– January 2019 – In a move to target small and medium-sized businesses and hospitality companies, HP has announced it has teamed up with PayPal to release what it calls an all-in-one point of sale (POS) unit, with PayPal handling the payment processing and other financial-related services.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

