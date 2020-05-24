Sodium Caseinate Market 2020: Future Trends, Key Players: AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Charotar Casein Company, etc.

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Sodium Caseinate Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Market Size – USD 919.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Growing demand for processed food

Major players covered in this report:

AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Charotar Casein Company, Farbest Brands, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Avani Food Products, Israel Chemicals Limited, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Agrocomplex, and Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., among others.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027