Gesture Recognition Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gesture Recognition market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global gesture recognition market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region.

Global Gesture Recognition Market: Overview

Gesture recognition is the ability of a computer to understand gestures and execute commands based on those gestures. This technology interprets human gestures and movements, such as movement of fingers, hands, arms, head, or entire body. It allows users to operate and control devices merely with their gestures.

Global Gesture Recognition Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements and increasing digitization across various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, etc., are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) and rising consumer demand for comfort and convenience in product usage are some other factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising awareness regarding regulations and driver safety is another factor expected to boost growth of the gesture recognition systems in automobile industry.

Moreover, increasing demand for mobile devices coupled with innovative gesture recognition features is another important factor expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness among end users and complex framework for manufacturers are major factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, high cost of technology is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observe in the target market is increasing automation in various industries such as defense sector, retail sector, transit sector, medical, and automotive sector. This trend is further expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements in gesture recognition in order to deliver remote less gesture presentations in organizations is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Gesture Recognition Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the touchless gesture recognition technology segment is expected to register higher CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing implementation of touchless technology in healthcare and automotive applications.

Among the end-use industry segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing digitization across various end-use industries.

Global Gesture Recognition Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecasts period, owing to rapidly growing industrial digitization and increasing disposable income across various countries in the region. The markets in Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness among consumers regarding healthcare and sanitization, and improving standard of living coupled with increasing spending capacity across various countries in this region.

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of gesture recognition technology in automotive and healthcare industries in countries in these region.

Global Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by technology:

Touch-based Gesture Recognition

o Multi-Touch System

o Motion Gesture

Touchless Gesture Recognition

o Capacitive/Electric Field

o Infrared Array

o Ultrasonic Technology

o 2D Camera-Based Technology

o 3D Vision Technologies

Segmentation by end-use industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Other Industries (Educational Hub, Advertisement & Communication, Gaming)

