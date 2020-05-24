Defibrillator Market Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

ReportsnReports a leading business intelligence provider, released its latest research report on “Global Defibrillator Market”.

Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body’s natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.

Figure Defibrillator Product Picture

Over the past decade, the global defibrillator industry has witnessed remarkable growth. And it is forecasted that the market will continue to grow at a speed over 5% in the following decade. The major drivers for the market include the development of technologically advanced defibrillators, rapid growth in the aging population with high risk of target diseases, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, growing focus of public and private organizations and key market players toward public access defibrillation, and increasing number of training and awareness programs across the globe.

Currently, North America is the largest market of defibrillator worldwide, owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Europe is the second largest market, and followed by Asia Pacific.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 65% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Medtronic, St. Jude, Medical, Boston Scientific, Biotronik and Physio-Control.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators and external defibrillators are the two main products segments of defibrillator. ICD was the largest product segment. The possibility of remote patient monitoring by the utility of this device, is a major driver of the segment. New generation ICD with the bi-functional capability of preventing cardiac arrest along with performing the role of a pacemaker are expected to enhance sales volume of the device. External defibrillators are the second largest product segment. The ability of the device to diagnose early onset of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular defibrillation is expected to promote their demand.

Although sales of defibrillator brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the defibrillator field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Defibrillator 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Defibrillator 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Defibrillator 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 13440 million in 2019. The market size of Defibrillator 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Defibrillator market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Defibrillator market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Defibrillator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.



Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Defibrillator market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Defibrillator market has been provided based on region.



Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Defibrillator market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.



Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Defibrillator market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Defibrillator market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Defibrillator market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

– Medtronic

– Abbott

– Boston Scientific

– Biotronik

– Physio-Control

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Zoll Medical

– Cardiac Science

– Philips Healthcare

– PRIMEDIC

– Schiller

– Sorin Group

– HeartSine Technologies

– Defibtech

Defibrillator Breakdown Data by Type

– Automatic External Defibrillators

– Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

– Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

– Advanced Life Support (ALS)

Defibrillator Breakdown Data by Application

– Hospital

– Public Access

– Home Healthcare

– Other

