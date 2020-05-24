Automatic Weapons Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automatic Weapons market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automatic Weapons Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automatic Weapons market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automatic Weapons Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Automatic Weapons Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global artificial intelligence chip market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product type, end use, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Automatic Weapons Market: Overview

Automatic weapons are a type of self-loading weapons that include semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms. In case of automatic firearms, as long as the trigger is pressed and there is ammunition in the magazine, it continuously fires the rounds.

Global Automatic Weapons Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of offensive weapons, owing to growing terrorist activities and cross-border disputes, is a major factor driving growth of the global automatic weapons market. In addition, integration of automatic weapons in various platforms and high adoption of precision weapon systems which contains high-definition radars, satellite navigation, laser guidance, and various other technologies are also factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, the development of next-generation automatic weapons systems is a factor expected to boost growth of the global automatic weapons market in the near future.

However, military budget cut-offs in developed countries is a factor that may hamper growth of the global automatic weapons market. Nevertheless, increasing investment for the development of automatic weapons in emerging economies can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Automatic Weapons Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the automatic rifles segment is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. There are two types of automatic weapons namely semi-automatic and fully automatic rifles. It contains detachable magazine and intermediate cartridge. Increasing production and usage of automatic rifles is a factor expected to augment growth of the segment in the global market.

Among the end use segments, the land segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. The land segment includes light protected vehicles, armored fighting vehicles, and battle tanks. Use of automated weapons for close combat systems, connected warfare systems, and upgradation of current weaponry are factors propelling growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Automatic Weapons Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. High military budget and upgradation of current weaponry are factors driving growth of the target market, especially in US in this region. In addition, high investment in automatic weapons and other weapon technologies are factors expected to support growth of the target market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Increasing the defence budget of countries such as China and India in this region, coupled with growing adoption of technologically advanced weaponry are factors fueling growth of the automatic weapons market. However, stringent laws against possession and usage of assault rifles in various countries is a factor that could affect growth of the target market.

Global Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Segmentation by Product Type:

Machine Guns

Automatic Rifles

Gatling Guns

Automatic Cannons

Automatic Launchers

Segmentation by End Use:

Handheld and Stationary

Naval

Airborne

Land

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automatic Weapons Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580